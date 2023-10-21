Exciting Matchup: McNeese Cowboys vs. Incarnate Word Cardinals

The McNeese Cowboys and the Incarnate Word Cardinals are set to face off in an exciting Southland Conference matchup on October 21, 2023, at Cowboy Stadium. While the Cowboys have struggled this season with a 0-6 record, the Cardinals have been performing well with a 5-1 record.

Offensively, McNeese has had a difficult time putting points on the board, averaging only 15.3 points per game, which ranks 16th-worst in the nation. Defensively, they have also struggled, allowing an average of 36.8 points per game, which ranks 10th-worst. In contrast, Incarnate Word has been strong on both sides of the ball, ranking 17th in points per game with an average of 34.5, and 6th in points surrendered per game with an average of 15.8.

If you’re looking to catch this exciting matchup, the game will be broadcasted on ESPN+. You can also watch college football games all season long on Fubo and ESPN+. The game will take place in Lake Charles, Louisiana, at Cowboy Stadium.

In terms of key statistics, Incarnate Word has been dominant, ranking 15th in offensive yards per game with an average of 467.0, and 14th in defensive yards allowed per game with an average of 272.2. McNeese, on the other hand, has struggled, ranking 112th in offensive yards per game with an average of 283.5, and 108th in defensive yards allowed per game with an average of 444.3.

For Incarnate Word, Zach Calzada has been leading the offense with 1,670 passing yards, 11 touchdown passes, and seven interceptions. He has also contributed to the rushing game with 63 yards and five touchdowns. Brandon Porter has been his top target with 36 receptions for 639 yards and three touchdowns.

On the McNeese side, Nate Glantz has thrown for 843 yards with three touchdowns and five interceptions. He has also rushed for 78 yards and two touchdowns. Jon McCall has been his go-to receiver with 17 catches for 259 yards and three touchdowns.

This matchup promises to be an exciting one, with Incarnate Word looking to continue their strong season and McNeese aiming to secure their first win. Tune in to ESPN+ to catch all the action!

Sources:

– Data Skrive. All rights reserved.