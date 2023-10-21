Preview: Youngstown State Penguins vs. Illinois State Redbirds

The Youngstown State Penguins (3-3) will face off against the Illinois State Redbirds (4-2) in an MVFC matchup at Arnold D. Stambaugh Stadium on Saturday, October 21, 2023.

Youngstown State’s offense has been impressive, ranking 14th in the FCS with an average of 35 points per game. On the defensive side, they have allowed an average of 25.7 points per game, placing them 55th in the nation.

Illinois State has performed well on both offense and defense, accumulating an average of 417.7 total yards per game (23rd-best) and allowing only 287.2 total yards per game (18th-best).

To watch the game, tune in to ESPN+ at 2:00 PM ET. This can be live-streamed on the ESPN+ platform.

Here are some key statistics for the matchup:

– Illinois State’s offense averages 414.3 yards per game, while Youngstown State’s offense averages 414.3 yards per game.

– Defensively, Illinois State allows an average of 287.2 yards per game, while Youngstown State allows 329.7 yards per game.

– Illinois State has a strong rushing attack, averaging 191 yards per game (20th rank), while Youngstown State averages 181.2 yards per game (28th rank).

– In the passing game, Illinois State averages 226.7 yards per game (43rd rank), while Youngstown State averages 233.2 yards per game (38th rank).

– Both teams have yet to turn the ball over this season, with Illinois State ranking first in turnovers and Youngstown State ranking 53rd.

– Neither team has recorded a takeaway this season.

For Illinois State, quarterback Zack Annexstad has thrown for 1,290 yards and nine touchdowns with three interceptions. He has also contributed to the ground game with 23.7 rushing yards per game and one rushing touchdown. Mason Blakemore leads the team in rushing with 428 yards and six touchdowns. Daniel Sobkowicz is the leading receiver with 479 yards and four touchdowns.

For Youngstown State, quarterback Mitch Davidson has thrown for 1,322 yards and seven touchdowns with three interceptions. He has also rushed for 78 yards and four touchdowns. Tyshon King leads the team in rushing with 483 yards and eight touchdowns. Bryce Oliver is the leading receiver with 413 yards and two touchdowns.

Both teams have been performing well this season and this game promises to be an exciting matchup between two strong MVFC opponents.

