Preview: Idaho Vandals vs. Montana Grizzlies – Big Sky Showdown

The Idaho Vandals (5-1) are set to face the Montana Grizzlies (5-1) in a highly anticipated Big Sky showdown at the Kibbie Dome on Saturday, October 14, 2023. Both teams have had strong seasons thus far, with Idaho ranking 10th in total offense and 22nd in total defense, while Montana boasts a dominant defense and a solid offense.

Idaho’s offense has been impressive, averaging 445.2 yards per game, ranking them 10th in the nation. Quarterback Gevani McCoy has played a key role, throwing for 1,316 yards and eight touchdown passes this season. He has also contributed in the ground game with 171 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. Running back Anthony Woods has been the team’s top rusher, carrying the ball 100 times for 634 yards and 10 touchdowns.

On the defensive side, Idaho has been solid, allowing only 297.7 yards per game, ranking them 22nd in total defense. They will face a tough challenge against Montana, who has been dominant on defense, allowing only 19 points per game. Montana’s offense has also been effective, averaging 28 points per game.

Montana quarterback Sam Vidlak has thrown for 566 yards and three touchdowns this season, while running backs Eli Gillman and Clifton McDowell have combined for over 800 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. Wide receiver Keelan White has been a key target for Vidlak, recording 330 receiving yards and one touchdown.

This game is expected to be a thrilling matchup between two strong teams in the Big Sky Conference. Both teams will be looking to secure a victory and continue their successful seasons.

