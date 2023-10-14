The Idaho State Bengals Face Off Against the Eastern Washington Eagles in a Big Sky Showdown

The Idaho State Bengals (1-4) are gearing up to play against the Eastern Washington Eagles (2-3) in an exciting Big Sky showdown on Saturday, October 14, 2023. The game will take place at Holt Arena in Pocatello, Idaho.

Idaho State has had a challenging season so far, with their offense averaging 25.6 points per game, ranking them 57th in scoring. However, their defense has struggled, allowing an average of 40.8 points per game, making them the fifth-worst in the league in points allowed.

On the other hand, Eastern Washington has had some defensive struggles as well, giving up an average of 419.2 total yards per game, ranking them 23rd-worst in the league. However, their offense has been more effective, generating 381 total yards per game, earning them a 42nd ranking.

When it comes to key statistics, Idaho State has averaged 375.2 offensive yards per game, ranking them 68th in the league, while Eastern Washington has averaged 381 offensive yards per game, placing them 64th. Defensively, Idaho State has allowed an average of 456.6 yards per game, ranking them 103rd, while Eastern Washington has given up an average of 419.2 yards per game, ranking them 84th.

In terms of individual player performance, Jordan Cooke has been leading the way for Idaho State, throwing for 1,105 yards and six touchdown passes this season. Hunter Hays has been their top rusher, scoring two touchdowns and gaining 105 yards on the ground. On the receiving end, Christian Fredrickson leads the team with 427 yards and three touchdowns.

For Eastern Washington, Kekoa Visperas has thrown for 1,021 yards and four touchdown passes, while Justice Jackson has been their leading rusher with 241 yards and three rushing touchdowns. Efton Chism III leads the team in receiving yards with 320 and two touchdowns.

Fans can catch the game on ESPN+ and can also enjoy college football all season long on platforms like Fubo and ESPN+.

Source: Data Skrive