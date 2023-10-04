Stream Every ICC Cricket World Cup Match Live with These Deals

The ICC Cricket World Cup is an international championship of One Day International (ODI) cricket organized the International Cricket Council (ICC). This year’s tournament is set to begin on October 5th with a match between England and New Zealand. The defending champions, England, will take on the hosts, India, as well as other strong cricket teams such as Australia, Pakistan, and South Africa.

If you’re looking to watch the matches live, there are a few streaming options available. One free option is the Australian-based streaming service called 9Now, which offers coverage of every Australia game and major matchups. However, it is geo-restricted to users in Australia, so you’ll need a VPN topass the restrictions.

To stream the matches on 9Now, you’ll need to follow these steps:

1. Sign up for a streaming-friendly VPN and select a server based in Australia.

2. Access 9Now and sign up for free coverage of the ICC Cricket World Cup matches.

While there are free VPNs available, it’s recommended to choose a reliable VPN service for better security, speed, and server selection. ExpressVPN is a top choice that offers a huge network of servers globally, including options in Australia. Another option is CyberGhost VPN, which is great for streaming with dedicated servers optimized for 9Now.

For U.S. viewers, ESPN+ is a popular choice for streaming the ICC Cricket World Cup matches. It offers live broadcasts of every game, although the start times may be very early due to the time zone difference. The subscription cost for ESPN+ is currently $9.99/month or $99.99/year, but the prices will increase starting October 12th.

Sling TV is another option for U.S. viewers, offering the World Cricket package for $10/month. This provides access to Willow TV and Willow XTRA, which will broadcast every match live during the tournament. Unlike ESPN+, there is no price increase, and you can cancel anytime.

Streaming the ICC Cricket World Cup matches live is a great way to catch all the action from this prestigious tournament. Whether you choose 9Now, ESPN+, or Sling TV, you’ll be able to enjoy the cricket matches and support your favorite teams.