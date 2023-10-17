The Carolina Hurricanes Face the San Jose Sharks in NHL Clash

The Carolina Hurricanes and San Jose Sharks are set to battle it out on Tuesday at the SAP Center in San Jose. Both teams are coming off recent defeats and will be looking to secure a victory in this matchup.

Fans can catch all the action on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO as the Hurricanes take on the Sharks. For those who want to stream the game, it is available on ESPN+.

The Hurricanes showcased a strong defensive performance last season, ranking second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed. They conceded a total of 210 goals, averaging just 2.6 goals per game. Offensively, they netted 262 goals, placing them in the middle of the pack among NHL teams. With a goal differential of +52, the Hurricanes were one of the top teams in the league.

Their power-play unit was not as successful, recording 50 goals on 253 power-play chances, ranking 18th in the NHL. Their power-play conversion rate was 19.76%, placing them 20th in the league.

Key players to watch for the Hurricanes include Martin Necas, Sebastian Aho, Brent Burns, Andrei Svechnikov, and Michael Bunting. These players have proven themselves to be impactful on the ice and will be key contributors in the game against the Sharks.

On the other side, the Sharks struggled defensively last season, allowing an average of 3.8 goals per game, the highest in the league. They gave up a total of 315 goals, ranking 30th. Offensively, they netted 233 goals, placing them 25th in the league. Their goal differential was -82, one of the worst in the NHL.

The Sharks’ power-play performance was also subpar, with 41 goals on 223 chances, ranking 26th. Their power-play percentage was 18.39%, placing them 25th.

Key players for the Sharks include Logan Couture, Tomas Hertl, Alexander Barabanov, Mikael Granlund, and Mike Hoffman. These players will need to step up and make an impact to help the Sharks secure a victory against the Hurricanes.

In this exciting clash between the Hurricanes and the Sharks, both teams will be aiming to bounce back from their recent defeats and showcase their strengths. The Hurricanes will rely on their strong defense and solid offensive contributors, while the Sharks will need a strong offensive performance to overcome their defensive struggles.

Sources:

– ESPN

– NHL.com