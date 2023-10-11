Carolina Hurricanes vs Ottawa Senators: Opening Game of the NHL Season

The Carolina Hurricanes and Ottawa Senators will face off in the opening game of the NHL season on Wednesday, October 11. Fans can catch the game on ESPN+ and BSSO.

The Hurricanes had a strong defensive performance last season, ranking second in the league giving up only 210 total goals. On the offensive side, they were the 15th-ranked scoring team, scoring 262 goals. With a goal differential of +52, the Hurricanes were among the top teams in the league.

The team’s key players include Martin Necas, Sebastian Aho, Brent Burns, Andrei Svechnikov, and Michael Bunting. Necas contributed 71 points last season, while Aho scored 67 points. Burns had 61 points and an impressive 100% faceoff win percentage.

The Senators conceded 270 goals last season, placing them 20th in the league defensively. They scored 259 goals and had a goal differential of -11. However, their power-play performance was strong, with 72 power-play goals and an eighth-place ranking in the league.

Key players for the Senators include Tim Stützle, Brady Tkachuk, Claude Giroux, Drake Batherson, and Vladimir Tarasenko. Stützle had an impressive 90 points, while Tkachuk contributed 83 points. Giroux had 79 points and a 58.3% faceoff win percentage.

The game will take place at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. Fans can also show their support purchasing officially licensed NHL gear on Fanatics.

Sources:

Data Skrive. All rights reserved.