West Virginia Mountaineers to Face Houston Cougars in Big 12 Matchup

The West Virginia Mountaineers (4-1) will meet the Houston Cougars (2-3) in a Big 12 showdown at John O’Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium on Thursday, October 12, 2023. As the game approaches, let’s take a look at the key statistics and players to watch for both teams.

West Virginia has been solid on defense this season, ranking 30th in scoring defense, allowing an average of 19 points per game. On the offensive side, they have scored an average of 26.4 points per game, placing them at 85th in scoring offense.

Houston, on the other hand, has been posting 414 total yards per game, ranking 53rd in the FBS. Their defense has struggled, surrendering an average of 405.8 total yards per game, placing them at 106th in the nation.

Quarterback Donovan Smith has been a dual threat for Houston, throwing for 1,347 yards and nine touchdowns, while also rushing for 163 yards and three touchdowns. Parker Jenkins has been the leading rusher for the Cougars, accumulating 218 yards and three touchdowns.

For West Virginia, Garrett Greene has shown versatility as a dual-threat quarterback, throwing for 544 yards and four touchdowns, while also rushing for 185 yards and three touchdowns. CJ Donaldson has been their top rusher with 348 yards and four touchdowns.

As the teams prepare to face off, it will be interesting to see how West Virginia’s strong defense matches up against Houston’s potent offense. Both teams will look to gain the upper hand in this Big 12 battle.

Sources:

– Data Skrive