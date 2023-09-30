Texas Tech Red Raiders to Face the Houston Cougars in Big 12 Showdown

Summary: The Texas Tech Red Raiders (1-3) will take on the Houston Cougars (2-2) in an exciting Big 12 matchup at Jones AT&T Stadium on Saturday, September 30, 2023. Both teams have had mixed results this season, with Texas Tech averaging 29.3 points per game on offense and allowing 24 points per game on defense. Houston has scored an average of 27.3 points per game and allowed 25 points per game. The game will be televised on Fox Sports 2 and can be streamed on Fubo. Don’t miss this thrilling college football clash between these two Big 12 rivals.

In terms of statistics, Texas Tech ranks 66th in the FBS for points scored per game with 29.3, while Houston is slightly lower at 79th with 27.3 points per game. Defensively, Texas Tech is ranked 68th, allowing 24 points per game, and Houston is 71st, allowing 25 points per game.

The key statistics for the game also reveal interesting insights. Texas Tech averages 406 yards of offense per game (69th in the FBS), while Houston averages 395.3 yards (80th). On defense, Texas Tech allows an average of 347.5 yards per game (56th), while Houston allows 407.3 yards (92nd).

Houston’s quarterback, Donovan Smith, has thrown for 1,012 yards this season, with a completion rate of 62.3%. He has five touchdowns and three interceptions. Parker Jenkins leads the team in rushing with 147 yards and three touchdowns, while Stacy Sneed has contributed 124 rushing yards and one touchdown. Sam Brown is the top receiver for Houston, with 405 yards and 24 receptions.

For Texas Tech, Tyler Shough has been a dual threat, passing for 746 yards and rushing for 149 yards. He has seven passing touchdowns and four interceptions. Tahj Brooks leads the team in rushing with 412 yards and one touchdown. Jerand Bradley has been the leading receiver, with 241 yards and three touchdowns.

Both teams will be looking to secure a win in this Big 12 showdown, so don’t miss the action on Saturday. Tune in to Fox Sports 2 or stream the game on Fubo to witness this exciting matchup between the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Houston Cougars.

Sources: Data Skrive