Atlanta Hawks to Face Charlotte Hornets in 2023-24 Season Opener

The Atlanta Hawks and the Charlotte Hornets are set to clash in a highly anticipated matchup on October 25, 2023, marking the opening game of the 2023-24 NBA season for both teams. The game will take place at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, and will be televised on BSSE.

In their previous season, the Hawks showcased impressive shooting skills, with a field goal percentage of 48.3%, surpassing the Hornets’ opponents who hit 47.6% of their shots. Atlanta had a solid record of 27-12 when shooting better than their opponents’ field goal percentage.

On the other hand, the Hornets excelled in rebounding, ranking ninth in the NBA. The Hawks weren’t far behind, finishing in 10th place.

In terms of scoring, the Hawks averaged 118.4 points per game, a mere 1.2 points more than the Hornets allowed their opponents to score. The Hawks had a strong record of 28-14 when scoring above their opponents’ average points.

As the Hawks take the court, it’s important to note that Wesley Matthews will be sidelined due to a calf injury.

Don’t miss the exciting showdown between the Atlanta Hawks and the Charlotte Hornets as they kick off the 2023-24 NBA season. It’s sure to be a game filled with intense competition and thrilling moments.