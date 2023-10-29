MWC Showdown: San Jose State Spartans vs. Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

The San Jose State Spartans (3-5) will face off against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (2-6) in a much-anticipated Mountain West Conference showdown on Sunday, October 29, 2023. Both teams are hoping to secure a crucial victory to improve their standings in the conference.

When it comes to offensive performance, the San Jose State Spartans rank 70th in the FBS, averaging 387.4 yards per game. On the defensive end, they rank 77th, allowing an average of 379.9 yards per contest. In contrast, the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors rank 84th in total offense, with an average of 363.3 yards per game. Defensively, they are also ranked 84th, giving up an average of 386.6 total yards per game.

With the game just around the corner, fans are eagerly anticipating the clash between these two teams. For those unable to attend the game in person, it will be broadcast on Spectrum Sports. Mark your calendars for Sunday, October 29, 2023, with kickoff at 12:00 AM ET at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Where can I watch the San Jose State vs. Hawaii game?

2. How have the Spartans and Rainbow Warriors performed this season?

3. Who are the key players to watch in the game?

For San Jose State, keep an eye on quarterback Chevan Cordeiro, who has been impressive this season with 1,729 passing yards and 11 touchdowns. Running back Kairee Robinson has also been a standout performer with 573 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns.

On the Hawaii side, Brayden Schager has been leading the offense with 2,433 passing yards and 20 touchdowns. Steven McBride has been a reliable receiver with 701 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.

4. Where can I find official team gear for San Jose State or Hawaii?

