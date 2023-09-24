Hawaii Rainbow Warriors vs. New Mexico State Aggies: Preview, Key Statistics, and Players to Watch

The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (1-3) and the New Mexico State Aggies (2-2) are set to face off at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex on Sunday, September 24, 2023. Despite their struggling defense, Hawaii has shown promise on offense, averaging 23.3 points per game. New Mexico State, on the other hand, boasts a strong offense, ranking tenth in the nation with an average of 461.5 total yards per game.

The key statistics reveal the strengths and weaknesses of both teams. Hawaii’s defense ranks 109th in the FBS, giving up 375.5 total yards per game, while New Mexico State’s defense ranks 117th, allowing 391.8 total yards per game. In terms of rushing yards, New Mexico State excels, ranking twentieth with an average of 207.3 yards per game, while Hawaii struggles, ranking 130th with a mere 51.8 yards per game.

Leading Hawaii’s offense is quarterback Brayden Schager, who has thrown for 1,103 yards and 11 touchdowns this season. Running back Jordan Johnson has been productive with 115 yards on 15 carries. Wide receiver Pofele Ashlock leads the team with 362 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

For New Mexico State, quarterback Diego Pavia has passed for 918 yards and eight touchdowns. Star Thomas has been the top rusher with three touchdowns and 195 rushing yards. Jonathan Brady leads the team in receiving yards with 252.

The game will be televised on Spectrum Sports and is set to kick off at 12:00 AM ET in Honolulu, Hawaii. Fans can also catch the college football action on streaming platforms such as Fubo and ESPN+ throughout the season.

