Hampton Pirates and Richmond Spiders Set to Face Off in CAA Showdown

The Hampton Pirates (2-1) will go head-to-head with the Richmond Spiders (2-2) in a CAA showdown at E. Claiborne Robins Stadium on Saturday, September 30, 2023. Both teams have shown promise this season, and this match-up is expected to deliver some exciting football action.

In terms of scoring offense, Richmond ranks 84th nationally, averaging 20.5 points per game, while Hampton comes in slightly higher at 33rd, generating 31 points per contest. Defensively, Richmond has been impressive, ranking 30th in scoring defense, allowing an average of 21.8 points per game. On the other side of the ball, Hampton ranks 89th, surrendering an average of 32 points per game.

To gain a better understanding of how the two teams match up statistically, let’s take a look at some key figures. Hampton’s offense has gained an average of 413 yards per game (71st rank), while Richmond is slightly behind at 291.5 yards per game (85th rank). Defensively, Richmond has allowed an average of 380.7 yards per game (42nd rank), while Hampton has surrendered 294.3 yards per game (48th rank).

Leading the charge for Hampton is quarterback Christofer Zellous, who has thrown for 477 yards, completing 55.9% of his passes, and tallying five touchdown passes along with four interceptions. Zellous has also contributed on the ground, amassing 203 rushing yards and four touchdowns. The team’s leading rusher is Elijah Burris, who has gained 314 yards on 33 carries.

Richmond’s offensive attack is spearheaded quarterback Kyle Wickersham, who has thrown for 517 yards on 59-of-77 passing, with two touchdowns and one interception. Wickersham has also rushed for 58 yards and scored one touchdown on the ground. Savon Smith leads the team in rushing with 184 yards on 42 carries.

Both teams have talented receiving options. For Hampton, Paul Woods leads the team with 13 receptions for 174 yards and one touchdown. Richmond’s top receiver is Nick DeGennaro, who has accumulated 225 receiving yards on 20 catches, scoring two touchdowns.

This CAA showdown promises to be an exciting battle between two competitive teams. To catch all the action, tune in to the game on FloSports at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

Sources:

– Data Skrive