Preview: Hampton Pirates vs. Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens

The Hampton Pirates (3-3) are set to face off against the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (5-1) in a CAA battle at Armstrong Stadium on Saturday, October 21, 2023. The Pirates have been performing well on offense, averaging 387.2 yards per game, while their defense has struggled, allowing 389.2 yards per game. On the other hand, the Blue Hens have a strong offense, averaging 29.8 points per game, and a solid defense, allowing 23 points per game.

Key statistics for the game show that Hampton’s offense ranks 49th in yards per game, while Delaware’s offense ranks 42nd. Defensively, Hampton ranks 79th in yards allowed per game, while Delaware ranks 51st. In terms of rushing yards, Hampton’s offense ranks 10th, whereas Delaware’s offense ranks 38th. When it comes to passing yards, Hampton ranks 107th, and Delaware ranks 32nd.

The Pirates are led quarterback Christofer Zellous, who has thrown for 925 yards and eight touchdowns this season. He has also contributed in the ground game with 337 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns. Running back Elijah Burris has been a key player for Hampton, with 542 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Receiver Romon Copeland leads the team with 241 receiving yards.

For the Blue Hens, quarterback Ryan O’Connor has been impressive, throwing for 1,299 yards and 11 touchdowns. Running back Marcus Yarns leads the team in rushing with 605 yards and seven touchdowns. Receiver Jourdan Townsend has been a reliable target, with 237 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

The game is expected to be an exciting matchup between two teams with different strengths. Hampton will look to exploit their strong rushing offense, while Delaware will rely on their balanced offensive attack and solid defense. Fans can catch the game on FloSports.

