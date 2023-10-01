Guardians vs. Tigers: Lucas Giolito Takes the Mound in Sunday Matchup

In Sunday’s game at Comerica Park, the Cleveland Guardians will face off against the Detroit Tigers. First pitch is set for 3:10 PM ET, and fans can catch the action streaming the game on Fubo.

The Guardians have had a challenging season at the plate, hitting only 123 home runs, which places them last in the league. They also boast a slugging percentage of just .381, ranking them 28th in MLB. On a positive note, their team batting average sits at .250, putting them in the middle of the pack in 14th place. However, the Guardians have struggled to score runs, ranking 27th in the league with a total of 660 runs scored this season.

On the pitching side, the Guardians have excelled in limiting strikeouts. They have the fewest strikeouts as a team in the league with only 1134. However, their pitching staff strikes out 8.2 batters per nine innings, which ranks 25th in the league. The Guardians’ pitching staff has performed decently with a 4.01 ERA, placing them in 10th position, and a combined WHIP of 1.308, ranking 18th in MLB.

Taking the mound for the Guardians in Sunday’s game is Lucas Giolito. Giolito has made 32 starts this season and has had mixed results. In his previous start against the Cincinnati Reds, he gave up five earned runs in just 3 1/3 innings pitched. He has recorded a quality start in 14 of his 32 starts and has lasted five or more innings in 26 appearances. Giolito has also had solid outings, finishing four appearances without allowing an earned run.

The Guardians’ recent schedule includes both wins and losses against the Tigers and Reds. They will be looking to bounce back from their most recent loss to the Tigers, where they were shut out with a final score of 8-0.

As the regular season winds down, the Guardians will continue to fight for wins and improve their overall performance. Fans can tune in to see how they fare against the Tigers and cheer on Lucas Giolito as he takes the mound.

Sources:

– Data Skrive. “Guardians vs. Tigers: Lucas Giolito Takes the Mound in Sunday Matchup.” (No URL)