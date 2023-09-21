Guardians vs. Orioles: Preview and Game Info

The Cleveland Guardians will face off against the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday at Progressive Field. The game is scheduled to start at 7:15 PM ET and will be televised on FOX. Fans can also catch the action streaming the game on Fubo.

The Guardians have had a challenging season in terms of their batting performance. They currently rank last in the league with only 117 home runs and have a slugging percentage of .381, placing them 28th in MLB. However, their batting average of .250 puts them at 15th in the league. They have scored just 626 runs this season, ranking them 27th in baseball.

Despite their struggles on offense, the Guardians have excelled in avoiding strikeouts. They have the fewest strikeouts as a team in MLB this season with only 1079. On the pitching side, the Guardians have a team ERA of 3.95, which is the seventh-best in the majors. Their pitching staff also boasts a solid 8.2 K/9 rate but ranks 25th in the league.

Hunter Gaddis has been named the probable starting pitcher for the Guardians in this game. This will be Gaddis’ first start of the season after not having made an appearance on the mound for over a year.

The Guardians’ upcoming schedule includes matchups against the Orioles as well as the Cincinnati Reds. It will be interesting to see how they fare in these games and if their offense can improve.

Sources:

– FOX

– Fubo

– Data Skrive