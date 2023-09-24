The Cleveland Guardians Take on the Baltimore Orioles in the Final Game of a Four-Game Series

In the final game of a four-game series, the Cleveland Guardians will face off against the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio. Fans can catch all the action tuning into the BSGL TV channel or watching the live stream on Fubo.

The Guardians have had a tough season in terms of batting performance. They currently rank last in the Major League Baseball (MLB) with only 118 home runs as a team. Their slugging percentage of .380 is also one of the lowest in the league at 28th place. However, they do have a decent team batting average of .249, putting them in 15th place.

When it comes to scoring runs, the Guardians have struggled as well. They rank 27th in the league with only 641 total runs this season, averaging 4.1 runs per game. Their on-base percentage (OBP) is .313, which is below average at 24th place in the MLB.

Pitching-wise, the Guardians have performed better. They have the seventh-best earned run average (ERA) in the majors this season at 3.95. Their pitching staff strikes out an average of 8.2 batters per nine innings, which is 25th in the MLB. However, their combined WHIP (walks plus hits per inning pitched) stands at 1.297, placing them in 18th position.

As for their probable starting pitcher for Sunday’s game, the Guardians will send Triston McKenzie to the mound. McKenzie has made two starts this season, averaging five innings per outing. In his last appearance, he gave up five earned runs in five innings against the Houston Astros.

This game marks the end of the series between the Guardians and the Orioles. The Guardians have had a mixed performance so far, winning two games and losing two games. It will be interesting to see how they fare in the final matchup.

