The Cleveland Guardians Look to Outmatch the Baltimore Orioles in Friday’s Game

The Cleveland Guardians will face off against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday at 7:10 PM ET in what promises to be an exciting matchup.

The Guardians’ batting performance has been lackluster this season, as they have hit the fewest home runs in the league (117). Their slugging percentage of .381 is the third-lowest average in MLB, and their batting average of .250 ranks 15th. They also score the fourth-fewest runs in baseball, with a total of 631, averaging 4.1 per game.

On the other hand, the Guardians’ pitching staff has been more impressive. They have a collective ERA of 3.94, ranking seventh among all MLB pitching staffs. Their pitching staff also averages 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, placing them 25th in the majors.

Shane Bieber will take the mound as the Guardians’ probable starting pitcher. This will be his 20th start of the season, and he currently holds a 5-6 record with a 3.77 ERA. In his most recent appearance against the Kansas City Royals, Bieber threw 6 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs and nine hits. He has recorded 11 quality starts so far this season, and has had four appearances in which he kept his opponents scoreless.

In their previous game, the Guardians defeated the Orioles with a score of 5-2. Hunter Gaddis started on the mound for the Guardians, while Grayson Rodriguez started for the Orioles.

All in all, Friday's game between the Cleveland Guardians and the Baltimore Orioles is anticipated to be a thrilling showdown.

