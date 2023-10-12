The Vegas Golden Knights Take on the San Jose Sharks in NHL Action

The Vegas Golden Knights will face off against the San Jose Sharks on Thursday, October 12 at 10:30 PM ET. Fans can catch the game on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SCRIPPS. Don’t miss out on over 1,000 out of market NHL games and original programming with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

The game will take place at the SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California. If you can’t watch the game on television, you can stream it live on ESPN+.

In the 2022 season, the Golden Knights allowed a total of 225 goals, averaging 2.7 goals against per game. They ranked 11th in the league for goals against. On the offensive side, the Golden Knights scored 267 goals, averaging 3.3 goals per game and ranking 14th in the NHL. Their goal differential was +42, placing them in the top ten in the league.

The Golden Knights recorded 42 power-play goals last season, which ranked 25th in the NHL. They had a power-play conversion rate of 20.29%, putting them in the middle of the pack at 18th in the league.

Some key players to watch for the Golden Knights include Jack Eichel, Chandler Stephenson, Jonathan Marchessault, Alex Pietrangelo, and William Karlsson. These players have contributed significantly to the team’s success in goals, assists, takeaways, faceoff wins, and more.

The San Jose Sharks, on the other hand, struggled defensively in the 2022 season, conceding a total of 315 goals, or 3.8 goals per game. This placed them at the bottom of the league in goals against. Offensively, they scored 233 goals, averaging 2.8 goals per game and ranking 25th in the NHL. They had a goal differential of -82, one of the worst in the league.

The Sharks recorded 41 power-play goals last season, ranking 26th in the NHL. Their power-play conversion rate was 18.39%, placing them at 25th in the league.

Key players for the San Jose Sharks include Logan Couture, Tomas Hertl, Alexander Barabanov, Mikael Granlund, and Mike Hoffman. These players have made important contributions in goals, assists, takeaways, faceoff wins, and more.

Don’t miss the exciting NHL action between the Vegas Golden Knights and the San Jose Sharks. Tune in to ESPN+, NBCS-CA, or SCRIPPS to catch the game!

