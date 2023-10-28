New Article: Clash of Titans: The Unbeaten Vegas Golden Knights Face the Mighty Los Angeles Kings

The highly anticipated matchup between the undefeated Vegas Golden Knights (7-0-1) and the formidable Los Angeles Kings (4-2-1) is set to take place on Saturday at 10:30 PM ET. The Golden Knights have been on a roll, winning their last three away games, while the Kings have also been impressive with their strong performances this season.

Both teams have showcased their solid defensive abilities on the ice. The Golden Knights boast one of the NHL’s best defenses, allowing only 17 goals in their eight games played, averaging just 2.1 goals against per game. Their defensive prowess has been a key factor in their success so far. On the offensive end, the Golden Knights have been equally impressive, ranking fourth in the league with 30 goals scored, averaging 3.8 goals per game.

The Kings, on the other hand, have shown their offensive firepower, tallying an impressive 32 goals in their seven games played, making them the third-best scoring team in the NHL. Their offensive prowess has been a driving force in their strong start to the season. Defensively, the Kings have conceded 25 goals, averaging 3.6 goals against per game.

The clash between these two powerhouses promises to be a thrilling and closely contested game. Fans can catch all the action on ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS. This matchup is not one to be missed for hockey enthusiasts.

