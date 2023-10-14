NHL Game Preview: Vegas Golden Knights vs Anaheim Ducks

The Vegas Golden Knights are set to take on the Anaheim Ducks in an exciting NHL matchup at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada. The game is scheduled for Saturday, October 14, at 10:00 PM ET and can be watched on ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS.

Defensively, the Golden Knights had a solid performance in the 2022 season, giving up 225 total goals, averaging 2.7 goals per game, which ranked them 11th in the league. On the offensive side, they scored 267 goals, averaging 3.3 goals per game, ranking 14th in the league. Their +42 goal differential was the ninth-best in the league. The team’s power-play conversion rate was 20.29%, placing them 18th in the league.

Key players for the Golden Knights include Jack Eichel, who tallied 66 points in 67 games, Chandler Stephenson with 65 points in 81 games, and Jonathan Marchessault with 57 points in 76 games. On the defensive end, Alex Pietrangelo stood out with 54 points in 73 games.

The Anaheim Ducks had a challenging season defensively, conceding 4.1 goals per game, the highest in the league. They scored 206 goals, averaging 2.5 goals per game, placing them 31st in the NHL. The team finished with a goal differential of -129, the worst in the league. Their power-play conversion rate was 15.72%, ranking them 31st in the NHL.

Key players for the Ducks include Trevor Zegras, who recorded 65 points in 81 games, Alex Killorn with 64 points in 82 games, and Troy Terry with 61 points in 70 games.

This highly anticipated matchup between the Golden Knights and the Ducks promises to deliver an exciting display of skill and intensity. Don’t miss the live stream on ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS to witness the action-packed game!

