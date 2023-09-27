ABC’s The Golden Bachelor: A Second Chance at Love for Gerry Turner

Retired restaurateur Gerry Turner is embarking on a new chapter in his life in search of love. ABC’s The Golden Bachelor, premiering on Thursday, September 28, follows the journey of Turner, a widower and grandfather, as he navigates the world of dating once again.

To watch The Golden Bachelor, tune in to ABC at 8 p.m. ET/PT. If you prefer streaming, you can access the show through services like Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo, DirecTV, and other platforms that offer live television with local channels. The series will also be available for streaming on Hulu the day after it airs on ABC.

The Golden Bachelor introduces a unique twist to the popular Bachelor franchise featuring contestants between the ages of 60 and 75. Hosted Jesse Palmer, the reality series promises an entertaining and heartfelt exploration of love later in life.

Viewers in Canada can enjoy The Bachelor and its spin-offs through CityTV+ on Prime Video, while international viewers can use VPN services like ExpressVPN or NordVPN to stream the show.

The twenty-two women vying for Turner’s heart come from diverse backgrounds and professions. The contestants include a high school teacher, a former cheerleader, a wedding officiant, retired professionals, and more.

Tune in to The Golden Bachelor to witness the captivating journey of Gerry Turner as he navigates the dating world and seeks a second chance at love.

