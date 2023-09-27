The Golden Bachelor: A New Spinoff for Bachelor Nation

Bachelor Nation, get ready for a new addition to the franchise! The Golden Bachelor is set to premiere this week, featuring a unique twist that has never been seen before. This spinoff introduces a group of contestants between the ages of 60 and 75, with the aim of finding love for 72-year-old widower Gerry Turner.

Gerry Turner, a former restaurant worker, is embarking on his search for love after the passing of his high school sweetheart of 43 years in 2017. With 22 women vying for his affections, Gerry is ready to explore this new chapter in his life.

For those eager to watch The Golden Bachelor, there are several options available. The show can be streamed the day after it airs on Hulu’s ad-supported platform. Alternatively, you can catch the show live on ABC through platforms like Sling Blue or Hulu + Live TV.

The premiere episode of The Golden Bachelor airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET, with subsequent episodes dropping every Thursday. Those who prefer to watch at their convenience can enjoy the show the next day on Hulu.

The Golden Bachelor introduces us to a diverse group of women who are hoping to capture Gerry’s heart. From retired professionals to educators and therapists, these 22 contestants showcase the depth and variety of life experiences that come with age.

In the larger context of Bachelor Nation, it’s worth noting that finding long-term love on these reality shows is not always easy. While The Bachelor and Bachelorette have produced a number of successful couples over the years, only nine couples from these shows are still together as of 2022.

The Golden Bachelor brings a refreshing twist to the beloved franchise, providing a platform for older individuals to find love and companionship. With Gerry Turner as the first Golden Bachelor, viewers can expect a heartwarming and inspiring journey as these individuals navigate the complexities of romance later in life.

