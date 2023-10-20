The Golden Bachelor: Episode 4 Preview and How to Watch

The Golden Bachelor is back with its highly anticipated Episode 4, which will air tonight at 8 p.m. PT/ET on ABC. This reality dating show, produced the same team behind The Bachelor and Bachelor Nation, features Gerry Turner, a 72-year-old retired restaurateur from Indiana, who is on a quest to find love.

In the previous episode, viewers were left in shock when Joan decided to leave the show to help her daughter. The question on everyone’s mind is whether she will return or if Gerry will have to continue his search without her. To find out, make sure to tune in to the premiere of tonight’s episode.

Hosting this season’s Golden Bachelor is none other than Jesse Palmer, the beloved host of The Bachelor. With his charismatic and engaging style, Jesse brings his expertise to ensure an entertaining and unforgettable season.

Gerry Turner, the star of this season, was married to his high school sweetheart for 43 years until her untimely passing in 2017. Now, he is ready to open his heart again and find a partner to share his life with. In a recent promo video, Gerry shared his perspective on finding love at this stage of life, saying that his expectations have changed, but he is optimistic about building a new and unique relationship.

The Golden Bachelor is a spinoff of The Bachelor, where a young man dates a group of women in search of his soul mate. The twist in this show is that it offers a second chance at love to a senior man in his 70s. Gerry will date a house full of senior women, and each week, he will give roses to the women he wants to continue his journey with.

Joining Gerry on this romantic adventure are a group of diverse and dynamic women. Although some have been eliminated, the remaining contestants include Ellen, Faith, Kathy, Nancy, Susan, and many more. Throughout the show, friendships, rivalries, and unexpected connections will unfold, keeping viewers hooked and guessing about who will win Gerry’s heart in the end.

To watch The Golden Bachelor, you have several options. You can enjoy a free trial of Fubo, DirecTV, or Hulu, all of which offer live streaming of the show. If you have used up your free trials, DirecTV offers a monthly subscription that gives you access to over 60 channels and allows you to stream the finale live.

Don’t miss out on the drama, romance, and heartfelt moments of The Golden Bachelor. Tune in tonight to witness Gerry’s journey and see how it unfolds.

