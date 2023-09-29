The Golden Bachelor: A Second Chance at Love for a Retired Restaurateur

The Golden Bachelor, a highly-anticipated dating show, is set to premiere tonight on ABC. Produced the creators of The Bachelor and Bachelor nation, this spin-off series features a 72-year-old retired restaurateur named Gerry Turner, who is in search of love after the passing of his wife in 2017.

In an emotional promotional video, Turner shares his hopes for finding a new partner, stating that his priorities and expectations have changed with age. While he acknowledges that his new relationship may not resemble the one he had with his late wife, he believes that he will find someone who will make him feel whole again.

Similar to The Bachelor, the show follows a format where Turner will date a group of senior women in the hopes of finding a life partner. Each week, he will award roses to the women he wishes to continue getting to know.

The contestants of The Golden Bachelor include women in their 60s, 70s, and even 80s, highlighting the show’s focus on older individuals looking for love. These women, with their own unique stories and backgrounds, will compete for a chance to capture Turner’s heart.

The show will be hosted Jesse Palmer, who is also known for his role as the host of The Bachelor. Palmer will guide the viewers through this heartwarming journey as Turner navigates the dating world once again.

How to Watch The Golden Bachelor

The Golden Bachelor premieres tonight at 8 p.m. PT/ET on ABC. If you don’t have access to cable, you can stream the show for free through a trial subscription with Fubo, DirecTV, or Hulu. Additionally, DirecTV offers a monthly subscription option for continued access.

For those who are interested in streaming live TV and sports events on a budget, there are various options available such as Philo, a cost-effective streaming service, and ESPN+, which offers a range of sports content.

The Golden Bachelor offers a unique twist on reality dating shows, providing a second chance at love for a senior bachelor. Tune in to witness Gerry Turner’s journey as he seeks to find his soulmate among a group of remarkable women.

Sources: ABC, The Bachelor