How to Watch The Golden Bachelor Online: A Quick Guide

The Golden Bachelor is a brand-new spinoff of the popular Bachelor franchise, featuring older contestants and an older lead bachelor, Gerry Turner. If you’re a fan of Bachelor Nation and want to keep up with this new show, here’s a quick guide on how to watch The Golden Bachelor online.

New episodes of The Golden Bachelor will be airing every week on ABC, with episodes becoming available on Hulu the day after they air. For cord-cutters, the best way to watch the show live is through a live TV streaming service. Here are some of your options:

1. DirecTV Stream: With ABC and over 100 other channels in its Choice package, DirecTV Stream is a great option to stream The Golden Bachelor. They offer a five-day free trial, and after that, the Choice package costs $89.99 a month for the first three months, then $99.99 a month.

2. Hulu: New episodes of The Golden Bachelor will be available to stream on Hulu, but not until the day after they air. Hulu offers ad-supported and ad-free subscriptions, starting with a 30-day free trial.

3. fuboTV: Another option is fuboTV, a live TV streaming service that offers a seven-day free trial. After the trial, plans start at $74.99 a month.

If you want to watch The Golden Bachelor for free, take advantage of the free trials offered these streaming services. With DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, and Hulu, you can watch the show for free for a total of 42 days.

The Golden Bachelor premieres on Thursday, Sept. 28, at 9 p.m. ET, and will continue to air new episodes every Thursday at the same time until the season finale. The lead bachelor, Gerry Turner, is a 72-year-old widower from Indiana, looking to find love for a second time. Opposite Turner are 22 contestants, all at least 60 years old and many of them retired.

Now that you have a quick guide on how to watch The Golden Bachelor online, you won’t miss a moment of this exciting new spinoff from Bachelor Nation.

Sources:

– DirecTV Stream

– Hulu

– fuboTV