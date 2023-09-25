The San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants Set to Face Off in Monday Night Showdown

The San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants are gearing up for a much-anticipated clash at Oracle Park on Monday night. The game is scheduled to begin at 9:45 PM ET and promises to be an exciting matchup between two hot hitters, Juan Soto and Wilmer Flores. MLB fans can catch all the action signing up for Fubo or watching the game on Fox Sports 1.

When it comes to batting and pitching performance, the Giants have had their ups and downs this season. They currently rank 19th in Major League Baseball with 169 home runs and 25th with a .388 team slugging percentage. Their team batting average of .238 places them 26th among MLB teams, while their 664 runs scored (4.3 per game) rank 23rd in the league.

On the pitching side, the Giants strike out 8.5 batters per nine innings, which is 22nd in MLB, and their pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.10, placing them 13th in the league. Their probable starting pitcher for this game is Logan Webb, who boasts a 10-13 record and has been in excellent form recently with five consecutive quality starts. He has pitched five innings or more in his last 11 starts and has finished three games without allowing an earned run.

This game is sure to be a thrilling contest between two National League West rivals. Both teams will be eager to secure a win and improve their standings in the division. Don’t miss out on the action – tune in to Fox Sports 1 or catch the live stream on Fubo to witness the excitement unfold.

