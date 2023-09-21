Dodgers vs. Giants: Preview and Probable Starting Pitchers

The Los Angeles Dodgers will face off against the San Francisco Giants on Thursday at Dodger Stadium in the first game of a four-game series. The game is scheduled to start at 10:10 PM ET and will be broadcasted on MLB Network.

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants have hit 164 home runs this season, ranking 19th in the league. Their slugging percentage of .390 is 24th in MLB, while their team batting average of .240 ranks 23rd. In terms of runs scored, the Giants have scored 655 runs, ranking 22nd in the majors.

In terms of pitching, the Giants’ staff has a combined ERA of 4.10, ranking 12th in MLB. They have a combined WHIP of 1.265, ranking 11th. The team has an average of 9.2 strikeouts per game, ranking 25th in the league.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

The Giants will send Kyle Harrison (1-1) to the mound as their starting pitcher. This will be Harrison’s sixth start of the season. In his last outing against the Cleveland Guardians, he gave up three earned runs and allowed seven hits in four innings pitched. So far this season, Harrison has pitched past the fifth inning three times, with an average of 4.8 innings per outing.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Dodgers will counter with Emmet Sheehan as their starting pitcher. This will be Sheehan’s first start of the season. Not much is known about his performance as a starter, but the Dodgers have confidence in his abilities to give them a strong start against the Giants.

Both teams will be looking to secure a victory in this crucial series as the regular season enters its final stretch.

