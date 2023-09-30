Freddie Freeman and Wilmer Flores Key Hitters as Dodgers Face Giants

In the upcoming game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants, all eyes will be on the two hot hitters, Freddie Freeman and Wilmer Flores. The game will take place on Saturday at 9:05 PM ET at Oracle Park in San Francisco, California.

The Giants have had a solid season when it comes to hitting, with 171 home runs, ranking 19th in the league. However, their team slugging percentage of .384 is only 27th in MLB. They also have a team batting average of .236, placing them 27th among all MLB teams.

When it comes to scoring runs, the Giants have scored a total of 670 runs this season, placing them 23rd in the league. Their on-base percentage is .313, ranking them 22nd in the league.

On the pitching side, the Giants have had a decent performance this season. Their pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.07, which ranks 12th in MLB. They also have a 1.255 WHIP, placing them 11th in the majors.

Tristan Beck will be the starting pitcher for the Giants in this game, his third start of the season. He has had a solid season so far, with 19 appearances without allowing an earned run. In his last outing against the Dodgers, he threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs and four hits.

Overall, this game between the Dodgers and Giants promises to be an exciting matchup, with key hitters like Freddie Freeman and Wilmer Flores looking to make an impact. Fans can watch the game on Fubo and place their bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

