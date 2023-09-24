Giants vs. Dodgers: Sunday Matchup Preview

The San Francisco Giants will be facing off against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday at Dodger Stadium. This highly anticipated game can be watched on ESPN or streamed on Fubo. Both teams are looking to secure a victory in this exciting matchup.

The Giants have shown mixed results in their batting and pitching performance this season. They currently rank 19th in Major League Baseball with 168 home runs. However, their team slugging percentage is at a low ranking of 25th. With a team batting average of .238, the Giants have struggled to find consistency at the plate.

On the pitching side, the Giants have a 12th-ranked ERA of 4.11. They have a combined 1.265 WHIP which ranks them 11th in the league. Their pitching staff strikes out an average of 8.5 batters per nine innings, placing them at 22nd in MLB.

Taking the mound for the Giants will be Ryan Walker, who has a record of 4-3 this season. Walker has yet to pitch five or more innings in his 12 starts and has not earned a quality start. In his most recent appearance against the Arizona Diamondbacks, he gave up four earned runs and three hits in two-thirds of an inning.

As for the Dodgers, they have been performing well this season. They currently hold the third-best record in MLB. Their lineup, led Freddie Freeman, has been strong with consistent hitting and productive at-bats. The Dodgers have a solid pitching staff led Lance Lynn, who will be starting against the Giants on Sunday.

Overall, this matchup promises to be an exciting game between two competitive teams. Both the Giants and Dodgers will be looking to secure a win and maintain their position in the league standings. Fans can expect a thrilling contest between these two rivals.

Sources:

– ESPN.com

– Fubo.com

– BetMGM.com