Preview: Georgia Bulldogs vs. Vanderbilt Commodores

The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs (6-0) will face off against SEC opponent, the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-5), at FirstBank Stadium on Saturday, October 14, 2023. Georgia has been dominant on both offense and defense this season, ranking 10th in scoring offense and 10th in scoring defense. On the other hand, Vanderbilt’s defense has struggled, ranking 16th worst in the FBS in scoring defense.

Offensively, Georgia has been impressive, averaging 40.7 points per game, while Vanderbilt has managed to score only 28.9 points per contest. Georgia’s offense is led quarterback Carson Beck, who has thrown for 1,891 yards and 11 touchdowns this season. Running backs Daijun Edwards and Kendall Milton have been instrumental in the ground game, combining for 457 yards and seven touchdowns.

In contrast, Vanderbilt’s offense has struggled this season, averaging only 28.9 points per game. Quarterback AJ Swann has thrown for 1,251 yards and 11 touchdowns, but the running game has been relatively ineffective. Patrick Smith leads the team with 246 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Defensively, Georgia has been outstanding, allowing only 13 points per game. Their defense ranks fifth in pass yards allowed, which will pose a challenge for Vanderbilt’s passing attack. Vanderbilt’s defense, on the other hand, has struggled, allowing 34 points per game. Their run defense has been particularly weak, allowing an average of 152.5 rushing yards per game.

Overall, Georgia is the clear favorite in this matchup. Their high-scoring offense and dominant defense will likely be too much for Vanderbilt to handle. However, anything can happen in college football, so Vanderbilt will need to bring their A-game to have a chance of pulling off an upset.

