Georgia Bulldogs to Face UAB Blazers in College Football Matchup

The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs are set to host the UAB Blazers at Sanford Stadium on Saturday, September 23, 2023. With a strong offense that ranks 29th in the nation, averaging 39.0 points per game, the Bulldogs have been dominant. Their defense has been equally impressive, allowing only 8.0 points per game, making them the third-best defense in the country.

On the other hand, the UAB Blazers have struggled defensively, giving up an average of 32.0 points per game, ranking them 22nd-worst in the nation. However, their offense has been productive, generating 30.3 points per game, placing them 65th in the rankings.

Fans can catch all the action live on ESPN2 at 7:30 PM ET. The game will also be available for streaming on Fubo. The matchup will take place in Athens, Georgia, at the iconic Sanford Stadium.

When comparing the key statistics of both teams, Georgia has the upper hand in several areas. They average 467.7 total offensive yards per game, ranking 39th nationally, while the Blazers have averaged 440.3 yards, placing them 56th in the rankings.

Defensively, the Bulldogs are even more dominant, allowing only 264.3 yards per game, making them the 13th-best defense in the nation. The Blazers have struggled, surrendering an average of 379.3 yards per game, placing them 86th in the rankings.

Georgia is known for its balanced offense, with quarterback Carson Beck leading the way. Beck has thrown for 846 yards, completing 74% of his passes with three touchdowns and only one interception. He has also contributed with 31 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown.

The Bulldogs have a strong running game led Daijun Edwards and Kendall Milton, who have combined for 214 rushing yards and two touchdowns. In the receiving game, Brock Bowers has been a standout, recording 13 catches for 134 yards.

For UAB, quarterback Jacob Zeno has been impressive, throwing for 956 yards and six touchdowns this season. He has also rushed for 94 yards and two touchdowns. Isaiah Jacobs leads the rushing attack with 127 yards and one touchdown.

In the receiving game, Tejhaun Palmer and Fred Farrier II have been the go-to targets for Zeno, with Palmer leading the team with 148 yards and one touchdown.

As the Georgia Bulldogs take on the UAB Blazers, it is expected to be a matchup of a high-powered offense against a struggling defense. The Bulldogs will look to add another victory to their undefeated record, while the Blazers will aim to cause an upset. It promises to be an exciting game for college football fans.

Sources:

– ESPN2

– Fubo

– Data Skrive