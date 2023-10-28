New College Football Rivalry: Georgia Bulldogs vs. Florida Gators

The highly anticipated college football matchup between the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs and the Florida Gators is set to take place at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday, October 28, 2023. This clash of SEC powerhouses promises to be a thrilling game filled with intense competition.

Both teams have displayed impressive performances so far this season. Georgia has proven to be a force on both sides of the ball, boasting the third-best total offense in the nation, averaging 510 yards per game, and the sixth-best total defense, allowing only 262.6 yards per game. On the offensive front, Florida has been accumulating an average of 29.1 points per game while ranking 34th in the FBS defensively, giving up an average of 20 points per game.

To catch all the action, tune in to CBS at 3:30 PM ET for the live broadcast. If you prefer to watch online, you can stream the game on Fubo or ESPN+. Jacksonville, Florida will be buzzing with excitement as fans flock to TIAA Bank Field to witness this intense rivalry unfold.

FAQ

When is the Georgia vs. Florida game?

The Georgia Bulldogs will face off against the Florida Gators on Saturday, October 28, 2023.

What time is the game?

Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 PM ET.

Where can I watch the game?

The game will be broadcasted on CBS. If you prefer to stream the game online, you can do so on Fubo or ESPN+.

What stadium will the game be held at?

The game will take place at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

How have Georgia and Florida performed this season?

Georgia ranks third in total offense, averaging 510 yards per game, and sixth in total defense, allowing only 262.6 yards per game. Florida's offense has been accumulating an average of 29.1 points per game, while their defense ranks 34th, giving up an average of 20 points per game.

