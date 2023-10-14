Georgia State Panthers to Host Marshall Thundering Herd: Preview and Key Statistics

The Georgia State Panthers (4-1) are gearing up to face the Marshall Thundering Herd (4-1) in a highly-anticipated Sun Belt matchup on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Both teams have showcased impressive offensive performances this season. Georgia State ranks 57th in scoring offense, averaging 31 points per game, while Marshall ranks 51st with an average of 31.6 points per game. Defensively, Georgia State ranks 59th in points allowed per game (23.8), and Marshall ranks 72nd, giving up an average of 26 points per game.

When it comes to key statistics, Georgia State and Marshall have had fairly similar performances. Georgia State averages 411.4 offensive yards per game, ranking 91st in the nation, compared to Marshall’s 413.6 yards per game, ranking 88th. Defensively, Georgia State allows an average of 402.8 yards per game, ranking 51st, while Marshall ranks 25th, allowing 349.6 yards per game.

In terms of rushing yards, Georgia State ranks 48th with an average of 174 yards per game, while Marshall ranks 65th with an average of 156 yards per game. When it comes to passing yards, Marshall has the advantage, ranking 47th with an average of 257.6 yards per game, while Georgia State ranks 67th with an average of 237.4 yards per game.

Both teams have had their share of turnovers this season. Georgia State has recorded 5 turnovers, ranking 16th in the nation, while Marshall has recorded 10 turnovers, ranking 91st. On the defensive side, Georgia State has 8 takeaways, ranking 58th, while Marshall has 9 takeaways, ranking 39th.

Players to watch for Georgia State include Darren Grainger, who has been a dual-threat quarterback, with 1,187 passing yards, 7 touchdown passes, and 288 rushing yards. Marcus Carroll has been a standout running back, accumulating 583 yards and 9 touchdowns. Robert Lewis leads the team in receiving yards with 500 yards and 5 touchdowns.

For Marshall, Cam Fancher has been an impressive quarterback with 1,205 passing yards and 6 touchdown passes, along with 187 rushing yards. Rasheen Ali leads the team in rushing with 538 yards and 9 touchdowns. Caleb Coombs has been a reliable target with 19 catches and 185 yards.

This game promises to be an exciting and closely contested matchup between two talented teams in the Sun Belt conference.

Sources:

– Data Skrive