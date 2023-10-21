Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Face Georgia State Panthers in Sun Belt Showdown

The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (4-2) will go head-to-head against the Georgia State Panthers (5-1) in a Sun Belt conference matchup on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Cajun Field.

The Ragin’ Cajuns have been an impressive offensive force this season, ranking 25th in the FBS with an average of 35.5 points per game. However, their defense has struggled, allowing an average of 29.2 points per game and ranking 95th in the nation.

On the other hand, Georgia State has been solid on offense, averaging 421.8 total yards per game and ranking 48th in the FBS. Their defense, however, has been less stellar, surrendering an average of 411.8 total yards per game and ranking 106th in the nation.

If you want to catch the action, tune in to ESPNU to watch the game. The kickoff is set for 8:00 PM ET. Alternatively, you can also stream the game on Fubo.

In terms of key statistics, Georgia State’s offense has averaged 448.3 yards per game, while Louisiana’s offense has averaged 448.3 yards per game as well. Defensively, Louisiana has allowed an average of 369.2 yards per game, while Georgia State has allowed 411.8 yards per game.

Leading the way for Georgia State is quarterback Darren Grainger, who has thrown for 1,421 yards, eight touchdowns, and two interceptions this season. He has also contributed on the ground with 350 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Running back Marcus Carroll has been a force in the rushing game, tallying 742 yards and 10 touchdowns. Receiver Robert Lewis has been the top target for Grainger, racking up 536 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

For Louisiana, quarterback Zeon Chriss has passed for 800 yards, seven touchdowns, and four interceptions. He has also been a threat on the ground, accumulating 327 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns. Running back Jacob Kibodi has added 439 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Receiver Robert Williams leads the team with 267 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Both teams will be looking to secure the win in this highly anticipated matchup. So, be sure to tune in and catch all the college football action between the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns and the Georgia State Panthers.

Sources:

– Data Skrive