Georgia Southern vs. Georgia State: A Clash of Sun Belt Rivals

The Georgia Southern Eagles and the Georgia State Panthers are set to face off in a highly anticipated Sun Belt showdown at Allen E. Paulson Stadium on Thursday, October 26, 2023. Both teams have been performing impressively this season, and this game promises to be an exciting display of talent and determination.

While Georgia Southern boasts a solid scoring offense, ranking 41st in the nation with an average of 32.3 points per game, their defense has been slightly less dominant, allowing an average of 24.3 points per game, placing them 61st in the country.

Meanwhile, the Georgia State Panthers have been strong on both sides of the ball. Their offense has been putting up an average of 30.9 points per game, earning them the 47th spot in the FBS rankings. Defensively, they have held their opponents to just 22.9 points per game, placing them 52nd in the nation.

This clash of Sun Belt rivals is sure to be an intense battle as both teams vie for conference supremacy. Fans and football enthusiasts alike will be eagerly watching this matchup, and luckily, it will be televised on ESPN2. So grab some snacks, settle into your favorite spot on the couch, and get ready to witness an epic showdown between these two talented teams.

FAQ:

Q: When is the Georgia Southern vs. Georgia State game?

A: The game is scheduled for Thursday, October 26, 2023.

Q: What time does the game start?

A: The game will kick off at 7:30 PM ET.

Q: Which channel will broadcast the game?

A: The game will be televised on ESPN2.

Q: Can I watch the game online?

A: Yes, you can stream the game on Fubo.

Q: Where is the game taking place?

A: The game will be held at Allen E. Paulson Stadium in Statesboro, Georgia.

Q: Where else can I watch college football this season?

A: You can catch all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+.