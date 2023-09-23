Preview: Georgia Southern Eagles vs. Ball State Cardinals

The Georgia Southern Eagles (2-1) will face off against the Ball State Cardinals (1-2) in a college football game at Scheumann Stadium on September 23, 2023. The Eagles have been averaging 32.3 points per game this season and allowing 23.3 points per game on defense. On the other hand, the Cardinals have struggled, averaging only 20.7 points per game and surrendering 32.0 points per game.

While Georgia Southern has been performing decently on both offense and defense, Ball State will need to improve its performance in order to compete in this game. The Eagles have a better offensive record, ranking 55th in the FBS for points per game, compared to the Cardinals who rank 25th-worst. Defensively, Georgia Southern is ranked 74th, while Ball State is ranked 22nd-worst.

The key statistics reveal that Georgia Southern has an advantage in offensive yards average and pass yards average, ranking 45th and 12th, respectively. The Cardinals, on the other hand, rank lower in both categories. However, the teams are fairly matched when it comes to rush yards average and turnovers.

Leading the Eagles’ offense is quarterback Davis Brin, who has thrown for 945 yards, five touchdowns, and seven interceptions this season. Running back Jalen White has 184 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Receivers Derwin Burgess Jr. and Khaleb Hood have been key contributors in the passing game.

For the Cardinals, quarterback Kadin Semonza has thrown for 357 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions. Marquez Cooper has been the leading rusher with 218 yards and one touchdown. Tanner Koziol is Ball State’s top receiver with 150 yards and one touchdown.

This game will be available for streaming on ESPN+. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:00 PM ET.

Sources: Data Skrive