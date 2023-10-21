Preview: Western Carolina Catamounts vs Furman Paladins

The Western Carolina Catamounts (5-1) will face off against the Furman Paladins (5-1) on Saturday, October 21, 2023, in a Southern Conference (SoCon) clash at Bob Waters Field at E.J. Whitmire Stadium. Both teams have impressive offensive units, but their defensive performances differ.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Catamounts have been dominant, ranking fifth-best in the FCS with an average of 41.3 points per game. Their offense has been led quarterback Cole Gonzales, who has thrown for 1,532 yards and 14 touchdowns this season. The team’s top rusher, Desmond Reid, has been equally impressive with 847 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns.

The Paladins’ offense has also been strong, averaging 31.7 points per game. Their quarterback, Tyler Huff, has thrown for 1,057 yards and six touchdowns, while running back Dominic Roberto has contributed 394 rushing yards and six touchdowns.

However, on the defensive side of the ball, the Catamounts have struggled, ranking 76th in the FCS allowing 28.7 points per game. The Paladins, on the other hand, have a stronger defense, ranking 28th and allowing only 22.3 points per game.

The game will be televised on ESPN+ and will take place in Cullowhee, North Carolina. Both teams have shown great potential this season, and it should be an exciting matchup to watch.

