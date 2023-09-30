Fresno State Bulldogs and Nevada Wolf Pack Face Off in MWC Battle

The No. 25 ranked Fresno State Bulldogs will take on the winless Nevada Wolf Pack in a Mountain West Conference matchup at Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

Fresno State has been impressive on the offensive side of the ball, ranking 19th in the FBS with an average of 38.8 points per game. Their defense has also been solid, allowing just 19 points per game. On the other hand, Nevada has struggled on both offense and defense. They are averaging just 17 points per game, while allowing a staggering 41.3 points per game.

In terms of statistics, Fresno State holds the advantage in several key categories. They have averaged 428.5 offensive yards per game, compared to Nevada’s 310.5 yards. Defensively, Fresno State is allowing 297.5 yards per game, while Nevada is giving up 536.5 yards.

For Fresno State, quarterback Mikey Keene has been a standout performer, throwing for 1,195 yards, 12 touchdowns, and two interceptions this season. Running back Elijah Gilliam has been the leading rusher for the Bulldogs, with 273 yards and four touchdowns. Wide receiver Erik Brooks has been a reliable target for Keene, tallying 448 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

Nevada’s dual-threat quarterback Brendon Lewis has shown promise, passing for 550 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Running back Sean Dollars has been their primary rusher, accumulating 161 yards and two touchdowns. Wide receiver Jamaal Bell leads the team with 223 receiving yards and one touchdown.

The game will be televised on Fox Sports 1 at 10:30 PM ET. Fans can also watch the game through streaming services like Fubo and ESPN+.

In conclusion, Fresno State is a strong team with a potent offense and solid defense, while Nevada has struggled on both sides of the ball. The Bulldogs are favored to win this MWC matchup.

Sources:

– Data Skrive, 2023.