Arsenal vs PSV: How to Watch the UEFA Champions League Match Live Stream for Free

Arsenal is set to compete in the UEFA Champions League for the first time since 2017, and soccer fans are eager to watch the match between Arsenal and PSV Eindhoven. Fortunately, there are options available for streaming the game live and for free.

One of the best platforms to watch the Arsenal vs PSV live stream is Paramount Plus. Formerly known as CBS All Access, Paramount Plus offers exclusive coverage of the UEFA Champions League tournament. As a new streaming service that launched in March 2021, Paramount Plus provides a seven-day free trial, allowing users to catch the Arsenal vs PSV match without any cost. After the trial period, the subscription is priced at $6 per month, providing access to a wide range of content such as Top Gun Maverick, Star Trek movies and shows, and the Scream franchise. Regularly updated with new movies and shows, Paramount Plus also offers a rich library of CBS content including popular series like South Park, NCIS, and CSI.

For those traveling abroad, geo-restrictions may prevent access to Paramount Plus and the live stream of the Arsenal vs PSV match. In such cases, a virtual private network (VPN) can be a valuable tool. NordVPN, one of the best VPN services available, allows users topass geo-restrictions masking their location and making it appear as if they are still in their home country. This enables fans to watch the game as if they had never left home. In addition to providing access to streaming services, NordVPN also enhances online security, making it a worthwhile investment for frequent travelers.

Don’t miss out on the excitement of the Arsenal vs PSV match in the UEFA Champions League. Whether through Paramount Plus or with the help of a VPN like NordVPN, soccer enthusiasts can enjoy the live stream of this highly anticipated game.

