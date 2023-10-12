New Frasier Reboot Premiering on Paramount+

The beloved TV character Frasier Crane is making a comeback, this time in Boston. The new reboot of “Frasier” is set to premiere on Thursday, October 12 at 12 a.m. on Paramount+. For those without cable, the first two episodes will also be aired on CBS on October 17 at 9:15 p.m. PT/ET.

In the new series, Frasier faces new challenges in a new city as he navigates relationships with both new and old friends. He is determined to fulfill some of his unrealized dreams, adding an exciting element to the storyline.

The cast of the new “Frasier” reboot includes Kelsey Grammer reprising his role as Frasier Crane, along with Jack Cutmore-Scott, Nicholas Lyndhurst, Toks Olagundoye, Jess Salgueiro, and Anders Keith.

If you want to watch the show live, you can take advantage of a free trial of Paramount+. Additionally, the series can be watched for free the next day on Hulu with a free trial subscription. These options give viewers flexibility depending on their preferred streaming service.

