Preview: Georgetown Hoyas vs. Fordham Rams in Patriot League Matchup

The Georgetown Hoyas (2-2) will face off against the Fordham Rams (3-1) in a highly anticipated Patriot League matchup on Saturday, September 30, 2023, at Cooper Field. While Georgetown’s total offense has been ranked 66th this season, their defense has excelled, ranking 25th in the FCS. On the other hand, Fordham’s offensive attack has been leading the charge for the team, ranking 17th in the FCS in points per game. Defensively, Fordham is surrendering 21.8 points per game.

If you’re interested in watching this game, you can tune in on ESPN+. This season, both Fubo and ESPN+ are streaming college football games, so you can catch all the action.

When comparing key statistics, Fordham has the edge in offensive yards average, while Georgetown has a stronger defense in terms of yards allowed average. Fordham has performed well in both rushing and passing yards, but Georgetown’s rushing game has been particularly strong.

Leading the stats for Fordham is CJ Montes, who has been impressive with 1,046 passing yards and a completion rate of 66.4%. He has thrown 13 touchdowns without any interceptions. Julius Loughride has been a standout in the rushing game, while M.J. Wright and Garrett Cody have been reliable targets for Montes in the passing game.

For Georgetown, Tyler Knoop has demonstrated his skills with 585 passing yards and six touchdowns. Joshua Stakely has been a force in their rushing game, while Nicholas Dunnenman has led the receiving yards category.

Both teams will be aiming for victory in this Patriot League matchup, and it’s sure to be an exciting game to watch. Make sure to support your favorite team grabbing officially licensed Georgetown or Fordham gear from Fanatics.

Sources:

– ESPN.com