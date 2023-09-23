Florida Gators Set to Face off Against the Charlotte 49ers

The No. 25 ranked Florida Gators are gearing up to take on the Charlotte 49ers in an exciting college football matchup. The game will be held at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida on Saturday, September 23, 2023. Florida’s offense has been averaging 29.7 points per game, ranking 68th in the FBS, while their defense has allowed an average of 256.3 points per game, ranking 31st. On the other hand, Charlotte’s offense has been averaging 23.0 points per game, ranking 98th, while their defense has allowed an average of 27.3 points per game, ranking 89th.

To watch the game, tune in to SEC Network+ at 7:00 PM ET. Fans can also catch all the college football action throughout the season on platforms like Fubo and ESPN+.

For those who are interested in the statistics of the two teams, here are some key numbers to consider. Florida has averaged 418.3 offensive yards per game (64th), while Charlotte has averaged 338.3 offensive yards per game (103rd). In terms of defensive yards allowed, Florida ranks 8th with an average of 256.3 yards per game, while Charlotte ranks 99th with an average of 422.0 yards per game.

Leading the way for Florida’s offense is quarterback Graham Mertz, who has amassed 692 passing yards, completing 75.3% of his passes. Trevor Etienne has been a strong contributor in the rushing game, with 281 yards on 41 carries and two touchdowns. Ricky Pearsall has been the leading receiver for the Gators with 20 catches for 258 yards and one touchdown.

Charlotte’s offense is led Trexler Ivey, who has thrown for 330 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Jalon Jones has been a standout in the rushing game, tallying 196 yards and two touchdowns on 32 carries. Jack Hestera has been the top receiver for the 49ers, recording 197 receiving yards and one touchdown on 15 catches.

Overall, this matchup promises to be an exciting clash between the Florida Gators and the Charlotte 49ers. With both teams looking to secure a victory, fans can expect a competitive and thrilling game.

