The No. 4 Florida State Seminoles and Wake Forest Demon Deacons Prepare for an Epic ACC Battle

The highly anticipated clash between the No. 4 Florida State Seminoles and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons is set to take place on Saturday, October 28, 2023, at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Kickoff is scheduled for 12:00 PM ET. This ACC showdown promises to be an exhilarating battle between two powerhouse teams.

Florida State has been making waves this season, dominating both offense and defense. They currently boast the fifth-best scoring offense in the nation, averaging 41.6 points per game. On the defensive end, the Seminoles have been equally impressive, ranking 21st in scoring defense with an average of 18.6 points allowed per game.

Wake Forest, on the other hand, has had a decent season thus far. While their offense ranks 99th in scoring, generating 23.1 points per game, their defense has been solid, ranking 45th in the FBS.

This game is expected to be broadcast on ABC, allowing fans from around the country to witness the clash of these two talented teams. For those looking to catch all the action, it will also be available for live streaming on Fubo and ESPN+.

As we approach Week 9 of the college football season, this matchup is crucial for both teams. Florida State hopes to maintain their undefeated record and solidify their standing as one of the top teams in the nation. Wake Forest, on the other hand, aims to prove that they are a force to be reckoned with and capable of taking down a highly ranked opponent.

Don’t miss out on the excitement of this ACC battle. Tune in to witness the electrifying clash between the No. 4 Florida State Seminoles and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons as they battle for supremacy on the gridiron.

