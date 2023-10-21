Preview: No. 4 Florida State Seminoles vs. No. 16 Duke Blue Devils

The No. 4 Florida State Seminoles will face off against the No. 16 Duke Blue Devils in an ACC matchup on Saturday, October 21, 2023. The game will take place at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida.

Florida State has been a dominant force this season with a high-powered offense and a strong defense. They currently rank seventh in scoring offense, averaging 42.2 points per game, and 22nd in scoring defense, allowing only 18.3 points per game. On the other hand, Duke has relied heavily on their defense, which is ranked fourth-best in the FBS, giving up only 9.8 points per game. Offensively, they rank 51st in scoring, averaging 31.2 points per game.

The game will be broadcasted on ABC and can also be streamed on Fubo. It is set to kick off at 7:30 PM ET.

In terms of statistics, Florida State has the advantage in both offensive and defensive yards. However, Duke has a stronger rushing attack, averaging 197.5 yards per game compared to Florida State’s 177.3 yards per game. On the passing front, Florida State has the edge with an average of 270.3 yards per game, while Duke trails with 189.5 yards per game.

Key players to watch for Florida State include Jordan Travis, who has been impressive with 1,472 passing yards and 13 touchdowns this season. Their top rusher, Trey Benson, has accumulated 493 yards and six touchdowns. Keon Coleman leads the team in receiving yards with 418 yards and seven touchdowns.

For Duke, Riley Leonard has been leading the way with 912 passing yards and three touchdowns. He is also a threat on the ground, with 326 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Jalon Calhoun and Jordan Moore are the top receivers, with 368 and 322 receiving yards respectively.

Both teams have talented players on their roster, making this an exciting matchup to watch.