Florida State Seminoles to Face Clemson Tigers in ACC Matchup

The No. 4 ranked Florida State Seminoles (3-0) will be taking on the Clemson Tigers (2-1) in a highly anticipated ACC matchup on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Memorial Stadium. Florida State’s offense has been productive this season, averaging 462.7 yards per game (33rd in the FBS), while their defense has struggled, allowing 391.7 yards per game (101st). On the other hand, Clemson’s offense has been impressive, scoring an average of 40.3 points per game (20th-best), while their defense ranks 47th, surrendering 19.7 points per game.

If you’re looking to watch this exciting game, it will be broadcasted on ABC. You can also stream it live on Fubo or ESPN+. The game will take place at Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, California.

Florida State’s key statistics include an average of 462.7 offensive yards per game (41st) and 391.7 defensive yards per game (96th). They have also been effective in rushing, averaging 189.7 yards per game (36th), and passing, averaging 273 yards per game (38th). However, turnovers have been an issue for the Seminoles, with 3 turnovers (32nd). On the other hand, they have managed to takeaways with 4 (63rd).

Florida State’s standout players this season include quarterback Jordan Travis, who has thrown for 729 yards and 8 touchdowns with one interception. The team’s top rusher, Trey Benson, has accumulated 194 yards and 4 touchdowns, while Johnny Wilson leads in receiving with 209 yards.

Clemson’s key statistics show an offensive average of 489.3 yards per game (25th) and a defensive average of 246.7 yards per game (6th). Their rushing offense is strong, averaging 216.7 yards per game (16th), while their passing offense is balanced at 272.7 yards per game (39th). The Tigers have had 6 turnovers (98th) but have made up for it with 7 takeaways (10th).

Cade Klubnik has been impressive for Clemson, throwing for 693 yards and 8 touchdowns with 2 interceptions. Will Shipley leads the rushing game with 225 yards and 1 touchdown, while Beaux Collins has excelled in receiving with 197 yards.

Overall, this ACC matchup between Florida State and Clemson promises to be an exciting game with both teams showcasing their offensive strengths. Make sure to tune in to ABC to catch all the action!

Sources: Data Skrive