Florida International Panthers Host UTEP Miners in CUSA Battle

The Florida International Panthers (3-3) are gearing up to face off against the UTEP Miners (1-5) in a CUSA battle at Riccardo Silva Stadium on Wednesday, October 11, 2023. Florida International’s offense has struggled this season, ranking among the bottom 25 teams in scoring with only 20.7 points per game. Their defense has also had its challenges, allowing an average of 27 points per game.

UTEP’s offense hasn’t fared much better, averaging 345.8 total yards per game, ranking 101st in the FBS. Defensively, they allow an average of 384.8 total yards per game, placing them at 84th in the FBS.

To catch this matchup, fans can tune in to ESPN2 or watch the game on Fubo. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 PM ET.

When it comes to key statistics, Florida International holds a slight advantage in total offensive yards, averaging 330.2 yards per game compared to UTEP’s 345.8 yards per game. However, UTEP has the edge in rushing yards with an average of 158.2 yards per game, ranking 64th, while Florida International lags behind with 107.5 yards per game, ranking 117th.

In terms of passing yards, UTEP averages 187.7 yards per game, ranking 111th, compared to Florida International’s 222.7 yards per game, ranking 79th. Both teams have struggled with turnovers, tied at 11 each with a ranking of 116th. However, Florida International has the advantage in takeaways, with 10 compared to UTEP’s 3.

Keyone Jenkins leads Florida International’s offense with 1,258 passing yards, completing 59.2% of his passes and throwing 5 touchdowns. He has also contributed in the ground game with 88 rushing yards and 3 rushing touchdowns.

Gavin Hardison leads UTEP with 947 passing yards, 5 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions. Deion Hankins is their leading rusher with 380 yards on the ground and 1 touchdown.

