New Mexico State Aggies vs. Florida International Panthers: CUSA Battle

The New Mexico State Aggies (2-3) are set to take on the Florida International Panthers (3-2) in a Conference USA (CUSA) matchup on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at Aggie Memorial Stadium. Both teams will be fighting for a crucial victory in this contest.

New Mexico State’s offense has been productive this season, averaging 436.2 yards per game, ranking 38th in the FBS. On the defensive side, they have allowed an average of 382 yards per game, ranking 79th. Florida International, on the other hand, is averaging 21.4 points per game offensively, placing them at 106th in the FBS. Defensively, they have allowed an average of 25.6 points per game, ranking 72nd.

To catch all the exciting college football action, tune in to CBS Sports Network. The game will kick off at 9:00 PM ET in Las Cruces, New Mexico, at Aggie Memorial Stadium. If you can’t watch it live, you can stream it on Fubo.

Here are some key statistics for both teams:

Florida International:

– Offense Yards Average: 315.2 yards per game (114th rank)

– Defense Yards Average: 447.2 yards per game (120th rank)

– Rush Yards Average: 111.6 yards per game (112th rank)

– Pass Yards Average: 203.6 yards per game (97th rank)

– Turnovers: 9 (102nd rank)

– Takeaways: 9 (22nd rank)

New Mexico State:

– Offense Yards Average: 436.2 yards per game (32nd rank)

– Defense Yards Average: 382 yards per game (83rd rank)

– Rush Yards Average: 201.8 yards per game (21st rank)

– Pass Yards Average: 234.4 yards per game (66th rank)

– Turnovers: 7 (66th rank)

– Takeaways: 3 (117th rank)

Leading the way for Florida International, Keyone Jenkins has thrown for 1,000 yards with five touchdowns and four interceptions. Shomari Lawrence has been the team’s top rusher with 312 yards and two touchdowns, while Kejon Owens has contributed 164 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. Kris Mitchell leads the receiving corps with 459 yards and four touchdowns.

For New Mexico State, Diego Pavia has passed for 1,073 yards and 10 touchdowns, along with 279 rushing yards. Star Thomas has been a reliable option with 233 rushing yards, 113 receiving yards, and four total touchdowns. Jonathan Brady leads the team in receiving yards with 252 and three touchdowns.

This matchup between the New Mexico State Aggies and the Florida International Panthers promises to be an exciting battle between two CUSA foes. Don’t miss out on all the action and support your team with officially licensed gear.

