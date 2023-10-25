Florida International vs. Jacksonville State: A Clash of Offensive Strategies

In what guarantees to be an exhilarating battle between the Jacksonville State Gamecocks and the Florida International Panthers, viewers can expect two teams with contrasting offensive approaches. Taking place at Riccardo Silva Stadium on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, this CUSA matchup will showcase the Gamecocks’ dynamic rushing attack against the Panthers’ aerial prowess through the air.

Jacksonville State heads into this game with an offensive unit that has been a force to be reckoned with. Ranked 76th in the FBS, they have been averaging 377.8 yards per game on offense. The team’s rushing game has played a significant role in their success, with an impressive average of 211.3 yards per game on the ground, ranking them 14th in the country. Led their talented quarterback Logan Smothers, who has contributed both with his arm and legs, the Gamecocks will aim to exploit Florida International’s struggling defense.

On the other side of the field, the Panthers have relied heavily on their passing attack, averaging 334.4 total yards per contest. Led their quarterback Keyone Jenkins, who has accumulated 1,664 passing yards this season, the Panthers have been able to move the ball effectively through the air. Despite their offensive output, the Panthers’ defense has been their Achilles’ heel, surrendering a whopping average of 440.8 total yards per game.

Expect this game to be a battle of contrasting offensive styles. Jacksonville State will look to dominate on the ground, while Florida International aims to exploit the Gamecocks’ vulnerable secondary. It will come down to which team can impose its will on the opposition and execute their game plan to perfection.

FAQ

When and where is the Florida International vs. Jacksonville State game taking place?

The game is scheduled for Wednesday, October 25, 2023, at Riccardo Silva Stadium in Miami, Florida.

What time does the game start?

Kickoff is set for 7:00 PM ET.

What channel is broadcasting the game?

The game will be broadcasted on CBS Sports Network.

Is there a live stream available?

Yes, the game can be streamed live on Fubo.

What are the key statistics for both teams?

Jacksonville State is averaging 377.8 yards per game on offense and allowing 359.8 yards per game on defense. Florida International is averaging 334.4 yards per game on offense and allowing 440.8 yards per game on defense.

Who are the key players to watch?

For Jacksonville State, keep an eye on quarterback Logan Smothers and running back Malik Jackson. For Florida International, quarterback Keyone Jenkins and wide receiver Kris Mitchell will be key contributors.

Where can I find official merchandise for both teams?

