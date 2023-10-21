Preview: UTSA Roadrunners vs. Florida Atlantic Owls – October 21, 2023

The UTSA Roadrunners will face off against the Florida Atlantic Owls in an AAC matchup on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at FAU Stadium. The Roadrunners have been averaging 387.2 yards per game on offense this season, while surrendering 406 yards per game on defense. On the other hand, the Owls have been accumulating 381.5 total yards per contest on offense and allowing 392.7 total yards per game on defense.

If you want to watch the game, it will be broadcasted on ESPN+ at 6:00 PM ET. You can also stream it live on ESPN+. The game will take place in Boca Raton, Florida at FAU Stadium.

In terms of key statistics, the Owls have averaged 381.5 offensive yards per game, ranking 98th in the nation. Defensively, they have allowed 392.7 yards per game, placing them 64th in the country. The Roadrunners, on the other hand, have averaged 387.2 offensive yards per game, ranking 94th in the FBS. Defensively, they have given up 406 yards per game, positioning them 78th in the nation.

On the Florida Atlantic side, quarterback Daniel Richardson has thrown for 902 yards and five touchdowns this season. Running back Larry McCammon III has rushed for 442 yards and four touchdowns, while also contributing in the passing game with 14 catches for 123 yards. Receiver LaJohntay Wester leads the team with 622 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

For UTSA, quarterback Frank Harris has thrown for 932 yards and seven touchdowns. He has also rushed for 75 yards and a touchdown. Running back Kevorian Barnes leads the team in rushing with 413 yards and four touchdowns. Receiver Joshua Cephus leads in receiving yards with 439 and six touchdowns.

Don’t miss this exciting AAC matchup between UTSA and Florida Atlantic.